Liberty Media trackers are higher today as Pivotal Research reiterates its Buy ratings following last month's news of asset/debt swaps between Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).
Pivotal raised its price target on Formula One Series C (FWONK +1.7%) to $42 from $35, implying 26% upside. That's based on a higher multiple to reflect the swaps and other developments; the firm notes the company is making progress on boosting its number of races this year, while controlling costs.
And it reiterated a Buy on Liberty SiriusXM Group Series C (LSXMK +2%), while updating its sum-of-the-parts valuation to reduce its price target to $52 from $63 (56% upside). The discount to net asset value is heavy, the firm notes, and the stock looks attractive in an economic rebound.