Liberty Media trackers are higher today as Pivotal Research reiterates its Buy ratings following last month's news of asset/debt swaps between Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Pivotal raised its price target on Formula One Series C (FWONK +1.7% ) to $42 from $35, implying 26% upside. That's based on a higher multiple to reflect the swaps and other developments; the firm notes the company is making progress on boosting its number of races this year, while controlling costs.