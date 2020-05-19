Kohl's (KSS -6.7% ) says it will remove eight brands from its stores due to weak demand for women's apparel, including the Jennifer Lopez, Juicy Couture and Popsugar lines. The Simply Vera Wang, Sonoma, Nine West and Violet brands will survive to be joined by Lands' End and Tom's

The department store is seeing a lift in online sales, with e-commerce up more than 60% in April. Store that have reopened are seeing about 50% to 60% of normal activity.

Shares of Kohl's have reversed an early gain.

