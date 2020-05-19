Fannie, Freddie ease forbearance rule to allow new mortgages
May 19, 2020 2:20 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), FMCCFNMA, FMCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +6.0%) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +6.8%) issue temporary guidance on the eligibility of borrowers who are in forbearance, or have recently ended their forbearance, to refinance or buy a new home.
- The guidance allows borrowers to refinance or buy a new home if they are current on their mortgage (i.e., in forbearance but continued to make their mortgage payments or reinstated their mortgage).
- They're also eligible to refinance or buy a new home three months after their forbearance ends and they have made three consecutive payments under their repayment plan, or payment deferral option or loan modification.
- "Homeowners who are in COVID-19 forbearance but continue to make their mortgage payment will not be penalized," said Director Mark Calabria. "Today's action allows homeowners to access record low mortgage rates and keeps the mortgage market functioning as efficiently as possible."
- The FHFA is also extending Fannie and Freddie's previously announced ability to purchase single-family mortgages in forbearance. The GSEs are now able to buy forborne loans, with note dates on or before June 30, 2020, as long as they are delivered to the enterprises by Aug. 31, 2020 and where only one mortgage payment has been missed.
- The previous policy was set to expire on May 21, 2020.