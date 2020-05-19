Fed's Rosengren not seeing V-shaped recovery

May 19, 2020 2:20 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • "Now is the time for both monetary and fiscal policy to act boldly to minimize the economic pain from the pandemic," says Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren.
  • He sees the unemployment rate topping out at about 20%, and to still be in double-digits at the end of the year.
  • State bureaucracies may be loosening the reins on their lockdown rules, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's full speed ahead for the economy, he adds.
  • Turning to one of the Fed's new facilities, Rosengren says the Main Street lending program is currently hiring companies via competitive bids to move the project along.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.