Fed's Rosengren not seeing V-shaped recovery
May 19, 2020 2:20 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
- "Now is the time for both monetary and fiscal policy to act boldly to minimize the economic pain from the pandemic," says Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren.
- He sees the unemployment rate topping out at about 20%, and to still be in double-digits at the end of the year.
- State bureaucracies may be loosening the reins on their lockdown rules, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's full speed ahead for the economy, he adds.
- Turning to one of the Fed's new facilities, Rosengren says the Main Street lending program is currently hiring companies via competitive bids to move the project along.