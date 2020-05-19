Bernstein upgrades Hain Celestial (HAIN +0.9% ) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on a favorable view of the food company's competitive position.

"Hain has generated meaningful margin improvement in recent quarters, and we expect further margin expansion as the company eliminates unprofitable SKUs and realizes cost savings as it consolidates its co-manufacturers and reduces uneconomic trade spending... We also expect Hain's improved retailer relationships to support the growth of its Get Bigger brands going forward. The company could also benefit from less competitive pressure as smaller, independent brands may start to face financial pressure as we head into a recession."

The firm assigns a price target of $36 to Hain vs. the average sell-side PT of $30.17.