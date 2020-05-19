General Dynamics (GD -1.3% ), L3Harris Technologies (LHX +0.7% ), Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.5% ) and Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.3% ) are new Buy-rated stocks at Seaport Global, which says defense spending growth may top expectations.

Concerns about "re-directing Pentagon funding to pay for stimulus bills, election transition fears, or the impact to international sales from oil price declines" may be exaggerated, Seaport's Richard Safran writes.

Also, current prices do not reflect how much defense companies are earning above their cost of capital, Safran says, seeing defense outperforming industrials and the market generally as the economy moves into a post-coronavirus recovery.