MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) jumps 5.8% after news that the REIT is redeeming 30.3M of MGM Resorts' operating partnership units for $700M and, as a result, expects to boost its next quarterly dividend.

Baird analyst RJ Milligan upgrades MGP to Outperform as the redemption will add to MGP's adjusted FFO and will further boost the balance sheet of MGP's only tenant.

The divided boost "signals confidence in collecting future rents," Milligan writes in a note to clients.

"The redemption brings MGM's liquidity position to $5.3B and further strengthens its balance sheet, which should give investors more confidence in MGM's ability to pay its future rental payments to MGP," Milligan said.

Baird's rating comes in line with the Quant rating of Bullish and the Sell-Side average Bullish rating.