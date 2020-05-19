Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is up 28.94% on heavy volume as investors see some upside on the social entertainment stock with more states opening up for business.

Earlier today, Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Boox Research talked up the stock. "We think the stock looks interesting following a deep selloff this year and could recover as the business reopens considering continued growth opportunities," stated Boox. On Wall Street, BTIG's Peter Saleh pointed to the long-term potential of Drive Shack in a bullish initiation last month.

Shares of Drive Shack are at a 10-week high.