Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 7.7% and tagging 18-month highs after word that popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is becoming a Spotify exclusive.

It will remain free and accessible to all Spotify users, the company says, and its corresponding video episodes will also be available on Spotify as in-app "vodcasts."

The podcast will make its Spotify debut Sept. 1, and will be exclusive to Spotify via a multi-year deal later this year.

Rogan said his podcast had 190M downloads per month last year.