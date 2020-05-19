PG&E (PCG -0.4% ) asks California regulators to approve five energy storage projects totaling 423 MW to meet its share of a statewide procurement that must be brought online beginning next year to assure statewide grid stability.

PG&E's filing with the California Public Utilities Commission is the second major procurement from a California utility meant to comply with the CPUC's order for 3.3 GW of carbon-free resources to help meet grid reliability needs that will arise when four natural gas-fired power plants retire next year to reduce their environmental harm to coastal waters.

The five new projects, which will feature lithium-ion battery energy storage systems each with a four-hour discharge duration, represent PG&E's first phase of procuring system reliability resources that must come online by August 2023.