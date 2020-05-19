Citigroup (C -1.3% ) CEO Michael Corbat is giving his employees an extra day off this Friday as they had worked "harder than ever" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo.

He acknowledged that many employees have been home-schooling children, juggling workloads, taking care of family members and some have been continuing to go into the office.

Last month, Citi said ~80% of its global workforce were working remotely.

For employees who still need to work on Friday, such as branch and call center staff, they can arrange with managers to find another day during the coming week to take off, he said. That would also apply to staff if Friday is part of the weekend in their country.