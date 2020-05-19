Bank of America's Francisco Blanch warns that it will be difficult for beef and pork plants to run at full capacity due to the time it will take to re-design plants to allow for more social distancing and planning around sick outages. Blanch also notes that the tight quarters of meat plant workers and the cold temperature environment will post ongoing challenges for companies as they continue to attempt to ramp back up.

Other analysts have noted over the last two weeks that the meat industry faces more of a shortage of workers than a lack of beef or pork. Ground beef prices rose 5% in April and are expected to stay elevated throughout May.