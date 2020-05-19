The U.K. Serious Fraud Office says it closed a three-year bribery and corruption investigation into ABB's (ABB +0.7% ) British subsidiaries after concluding the case did not meet the relevant test for prosecution.

The SFO says the case did not pass a test based on whether there is a realistic prospect of conviction or if the case is in the public interest.

The SFO's inquiry into the activities of the ABB units, officers, employees and agents was related to its probe into the activities of Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy Unaoil.