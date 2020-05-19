Concerns about Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.5% ) high debt and lost momentum in Roundup litigation are overdone, Redburn says, maintaining its Buy rating on the stock.

Redburn analyst Tony Jones considers a settlement of Roundup litigation possible before the end of August, with Bayer's hand looking stronger and the process remaining healthy.

While Bayer's debt has increased, Jones thinks a credit rating cut scenario is "too extreme," as the company has multiple liquidity options.

Jones also expects "vast" U.S. corn inventories this year on record planted acres, strong yields and consumption impaired by COVID-19, potentially affecting Bayer's Crop Protection operations.