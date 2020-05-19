Stocks take a dip in last hour of trading
May 19, 2020 3:24 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- In the last hour of Tuesday's regular trading session, stocks took a sudden turn south, then regained some of the dip.
- The Nasdaq pared its gain to 0.5% vs. its session high of 0.9%; the S&P 500 slips 0.2% vs. a 0.4% rise; and the Dow falls 0.7% after breaking even earlier.
- The 10-year Treasury yield, down 2 basis points at 0.71%, hasn't changed much in late afternoon trading.
- Crude oil rises 1.7% to $32.26 per barrel.
- By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.4%), consumer staples (-1.1%) and financials (-1.0%) declined the most, while consumer discretionary (+1.1%) and information technology (+0.7%) sectors rose the most.