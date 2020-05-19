Visa (NYSE:V) CEO, in a post on LinkedIn, said that the co. will allow employees to work from home through the end of the calendar year.

"I expect a majority of our workforce will continue to work from home through the 2020 calendar year," CEO Alfred Kelly wrote. "While we will look at bringing employees back into our offices on a site-by-site basis in stages, the flexibility to remain working remotely is the right thing to do for our employees and their families," he added.

Unclear if competitor Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will implement a similar policy at this stage.

The co. joins Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others in loosening the requirements for employees, though has yet to approach Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) "forever" grant.