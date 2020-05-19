CFRA stays negative on Carvana

May 19, 2020 3:42 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • CFRA keeps a Strong Sell rating on Carvana (CVNA -8.7%) after the company's secondary 5M share offering.
  • "While internet retailers have been in vogue over the last couple months, CVNA continues to burn cash at a rapid rate and we continue to see major structural issues with its business model, as it lacks the higher-margin, more recession-resistant parts and service operations of other auto dealers at a time when auto e-commerce is becoming much more competitive."
  • CFRA lifted its price target on Carvana to $25 from $5 based on a 2021 EV/sales multiple of 0.3X.
  • Carvana has traded in a range of $22.16 to $115.23 over the last 52 weeks.
