Biotech and COVID-19 darling Moderna (MRNA -9.5% ) is surrendering some of its recent gains on almost triple normal volume.

This morning, the company announced the pricing, $76/share, of its $1.34B stock offering, 5% below yesterday's close of $80.

Selling ramped up on the heels of a STAT report criticizing the company for selectively announcing preliminary results from an NIAID-led Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 in healthy volunteers.

Specifically, the company reported that all 45 subjects (15 per dose level cohort) seroconverted by day 15 after a single dose. At day 43, two weeks after all participants in the 25 µg arm received a second dose (n=15), levels of neutralizing antibodies (the ones you want to see) were comparable to levels in convalescent plasma (derived from recovered patients and used as therapy for sick patients), but only in four subjects. Also, at day 43, the same high levels of binding antibodies were seen in the 100 µg arm but, apparently only in four of 10 subjects.

The company stated that neutralizing antibody data were only available for these eight participants which seems questionable since the post-dose follow-up periods were the same for all 45.

Also, confounding the data is the fact that neutralizing antibody titers in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection vary widely, from undetectable to "very high."

In an email, company spokesperson Colleen Hussey said, “The convalescent sera levels are not being detailed in our data readout, but would be expected in a downstream full data exposition with NIH and its academic collaborators."

Today's events notwithstanding, the stock was due for a pullback, up four-fold since February. On the weekly chart, yesterday's close was 60% above the 10-week exponential moving average which is unsustainable.