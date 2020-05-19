Oppenheimer initiates Moody's at Outperform

May 19, 2020 3:57 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)MCOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau cites Moody's (MCO -1.8%) favorable long-term prospects despite potential near-term challenges for debt issuance.
  • Notes that non-rating agency businesses generate ~40% of Moody's revenue.
  • Sees three trends providing tailwinds — rising corporate debt, increasing adoption of ESG, and the increasing importance of compliance and know-your-customer rules.
  • Says Moody's is a major force in private, compliance data; MCO "generated compliance-related revenue of $150M (~17% market share) in 2019 and expects those sales to more than double by 2023," Lau writes.
  • Lau's rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral; and is in line with the Bullish Sell-Side average rating (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral).
