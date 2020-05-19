Raymond James says Main Street loans to BDCs would be 'clear positive'
May 19, 2020 4:04 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allowing business development companies to participate in the Fed's Main Street Lending Program would be a "clear positive" for the industry, Raymond James analysts wrote in a note.
- That would allow for an "injection of capital to portfolio companies in excess of current cash resources for some BDCs," analysts Robert Dodd and Matt Tjaden said.
- Currently non-banks are ineligible for the program, but the Fed has said it could expand the range of lenders in the future.
- The Main Street Lending Program is set to start in the next couple of weeks and will provide as much as $600B in loans to small- and medium-sized businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.