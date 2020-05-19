J.P. Morgan picks spec pharma favorites after earnings
- With earnings season in the rear-view mirror for the specialty pharmaceutical sector, J.P. Morgan is updating its positioning on the sector as the COVID-19 pandemic marches on - reiterating its favorites in the area and issuing downgrades to a couple of companies facing challenges.
- First, the firm's remaining positive on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), a well positioned defensive play that is seeing its consumer franchise aided by COVID-19 dynamics - both in the short term (as the company works through an order backlog) and long (recessions tend to drive consumers to switch to store brands).
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) is another favorite; though near-term EBITDA will see pressure, the results should normalize in 2021, the firm says. Shares are off 42% year-to-date, but "we continue to see highly attractive longer-term value in the BHC story."
- It's watching near-term pandemic dynamics in the market for Coherus BiosSciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) Neulasta, but there's a favorable setup to Udenyca uptake with the normalization of physician visits, it says, and J.P. Morgan expects the company to remain a leader in biosimilars with its pipeline (including bLucentis in 2021, bAvastin in 2022, bHumira in 2023 and bEylea in 2025).
- And despite "controversies" in the story around Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), valuation is attractive with the shares trading at just 6x pro forma EBITDA (discounted from worse-positioned peers). "Along these lines, we continue to see a strong case for multiple expansion for MYL (particularly post deal close, now expected in 2H 2020)," the firm says.
- In the area of downgrades, it's cutting Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) to Underweight from Neutral (with the fundamental story looking increasingly challenged and multiple legal challenges, "we do not see a clear path to a turnaround"), and cutting TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Neutral from Overweight (pandemic disruptions have forced the company to balance commercial investments against cash burn).
- Specific to COVID-19 impact for the rest of this year, J.P. Morgan says the pandemic presnts the biggest headwinds to Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), Bausch Health, Mallinckrodt and TherapeuticsMD. It should be neutral to Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Mylan, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and potentially Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), and actually a positive impact for Perrigo.