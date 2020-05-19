Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reports revenue fell 15.6% and adjusted EBITDA was off 48.8% in Q1 as light traffic and closed casinos at the end of the quarter factored in

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.091B and total principal amount of debt outstanding of $4.052B. The debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.16X and and interest coverage ratio was 6.36X.

Red Rock announced a phased reopening program with respect to Las Vegas properties on May 1. The Company expects to reopen its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire properties, when permitted to do so by governmental authorities.