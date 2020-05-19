Stocks fade after report questions Moderna's virus drug

Stocks stumbled in the final half-hour of trading, as investor sentiment was dampened by a STAT News report that raised doubts about Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine.

Dow -1.6% , S&P 500 -1% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

STAT said vaccine experts it had consulted were unable to use the data released to draw firm conclusions about Moderna's drug candidate.

Earlier, Fed Chairman Powell told a Senate hearing that the central bank was ready to use all the weapons in its arsenal to help the U.S. economy get through the pandemic.

Home Depot ( -2.6% ) and Walmart ( -2.2% ) also weighed on the broader market after both companies withdrew their full year guidance despite quarterly sales beats.

Energy ( -2.8% ) was the day's worst sector performer, even as U.S. July crude oil settled +1% to $31.96/bbl, while financials ( -2.4% ) and utilities ( -1.6% ) also lagged.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the 10-year yield finishing 5 bps lower at 0.69%.