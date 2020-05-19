Stocks fade after report questions Moderna's virus drug

Stocks stumbled in the final half-hour of trading, as investor sentiment was dampened by a STAT News report that raised doubts about Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine.
Dow -1.6%, S&P 500 -1%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
STAT said vaccine experts it had consulted were unable to use the data released to draw firm conclusions about Moderna's drug candidate.
Earlier, Fed Chairman Powell told a Senate hearing that the central bank was ready to use all the weapons in its arsenal to help the U.S. economy get through the pandemic.
Home Depot (-2.6%) and Walmart (-2.2%) also weighed on the broader market after both companies withdrew their full year guidance despite quarterly sales beats.
Energy (-2.8%) was the day's worst sector performer, even as U.S. July crude oil settled +1% to $31.96/bbl, while financials (-2.4%) and utilities (-1.6%) also lagged.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the 10-year yield finishing 5 bps lower at 0.69%.