Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reports comparable retail segment sales fell 28% in FQ1 vs. -24.4% consensus with stores closed for half the quarter.

Brand comps: Urban Outfitters comparable sales-24%, Free People comparable sales -19%, Anthropologie comparable sales -33%.

Wholesale segment sales fell 74% during the quarter.

Gross margin plunged to 2.0% of sales vs. 26.5% a year ago off the loss of sales leverage.

CEO update: "The actions we’ve taken during the quarter to strengthen our balance sheet and help preserve liquidity provides us with financial flexibility during this difficult period... I’m confident our proven ability to execute our multi-channel, multi-brand, and multi-category strategy will ensure our future success."

