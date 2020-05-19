JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shareholders elects all 10 directors nominated to the board after several large pensions urged stockholders to withhold votes from members including former Exxon chief Lee Raymond.

According to a preliminary count, no director received less than 84.6% of the votes cast at the bank's annual meeting, which was held in a virtual format.

A shareholder resolution asking JPM to issue a report on how it plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with its lending business fell just short of a majority, getting support from 49.6% of the votes.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who underwent emergency heart surgery in March, said he plans to stay on as CEO.

"I am now in very good health and very happy to be back at work," he said.