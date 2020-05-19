Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) rose more than 10% after-hours after confirming the co. will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The call will discuss an update to the COVID-19 development update.

The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers. The Conference ID is 8170518.

Note: The stock jumped in mid April when it disclosed Phase 1 data on reactive aldehyde species [RASP] inhibitor ADX-629. In that data, 85 healthy volunteers, orally administered ADX-629 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events observed with clinically relevant plasma concentrations. Reductions in pro-inflammatory RASP malondialdehyde was noted in treated participants.