Gladstone Commercial reports 10-year lease, lease renewal in Twin Cities
May 19, 2020 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) says Benedictine Health System's 10-year lease starts at one of its properties in Fridley, MN, a suburb of Minneapolis.
- Construction of the tenant and building improvements were completed ahead of schedule in less than 90 days and below budgeted cost.
- BHS now leases 35,757 square feet, or about half of the 72,428-square-foot office building. More than $1M of improvements were made to the property.
- Gladstone Commercial also reports it renewed its lease with Bosch Service Solutions at its office property in Burnsville, MN, extending the lease for 5,600 square feet through January 2023.