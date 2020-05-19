Gladstone Commercial reports 10-year lease, lease renewal in Twin Cities

  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) says Benedictine Health System's 10-year lease starts at one of its properties in Fridley, MN, a suburb of Minneapolis.
  • Construction of the tenant and building improvements were completed ahead of schedule in less than 90 days and below budgeted cost.
  • BHS now leases 35,757 square feet, or about half of the 72,428-square-foot office building. More than $1M of improvements were made to the property.
  • Gladstone Commercial also reports it renewed its lease with Bosch Service Solutions at its office property in Burnsville, MN, extending the lease for 5,600 square feet through January 2023.
