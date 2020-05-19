Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it will temporarily slow production of F-35 fighter jets at its Texas facility because of a parts shortage, as the coronavirus disrupts production across the jet's supply chain.

Starting this Saturday and possibly continuing through August, Lockheed plans to divide ~2,500 union workers at its Fort Worth plant into three teams, each working shifts of two weeks and one week off to avert layoffs and position for a fast recovery.

Lockheed has committed to delivering 141 F-35s to the U.S. and allied militaries by year-end, up from 131 last year, but F-35 program manager Gregory Ulmer tells Bloomberg the company estimates 18-24 jets will not be delivered by year's end.

Delivery schedules to the U.S. and allies buying the F-35 "will be adjusted accordingly," but Lockheed anticipates a return to pre-virus production levels by late summer or early fall," Ulmer says.