NTN Buzztime weathers tough Q1 amid shutdowns
May 19, 2020
- NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) detailed the hit to its business in Q1 results, where revenue was halved year-over-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- "In the first quarter of 2020, we were gaining traction, as evidenced by sequential increases in quarterly advertising revenue, until we, like many businesses in and around the restaurant and bar industry, were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Allen Wolff.
- Revenue fell 50.5% to $2.39M after about 70% of the company's sites temporarily requested billing freezes.
- As for its response, "to engage our players, we quickly expanded our mobile app connectivity and launched out-of-venue gaming. This transition had a significant increase on mobile gameplay and Daily Active User engagement from March to April," Wolff says.
- Gross margin dropped to 60% from 69%.
- Operating loss swelled to $2.5M from a year-ago loss of $217,000, and net loss widened to $1.2M from a year-ago loss of $313,000.
- Liquidity was $2.2M as of March 31; principal balance of a term loan with Avidbank was $2M, and current liabilities exceed assets by $87,000, it says. After the quarter's end, it received $1.6M from the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Press release