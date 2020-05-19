The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.84M barrels of crude oil for the week ending May 15, ending a streak of six consecutive builds.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 651K barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 5.08M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 5.04M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 2.4M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

July WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $31.84/bbl after settling at $31.96 today.