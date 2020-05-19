Sunnova Energy still 'great story' but cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse

  • Sunnova Energy (NOVA -5.4%) slides after Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $13.50 price target, citing valuation.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein says Sunnova remains a "great story" and the desire of the company's management to shore up capital during uncertain times is "understandable" given working capital needs during its growth phase.
  • Weinstein raises his growth assumptions based on the company's cash on hand and differentiated dealer model, but notes the stock has outperformed despite slower customer growth in April and higher cost of growth capital.
  • NOVA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.
