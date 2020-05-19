Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has announced pricing for its note exchange offers.

The company expects to issue $1.695B worth of 3.459% notes due 2026, and $2.22B worth of 4.11% notes due 2028.

In order of priority for acceptance in its exchange Pool 1, the company has accepted $117.1M worth of 2.2% senior notes due January 2021; $200.5M of 3.125% senior notes due April 2021; $297.1M worth of 3% senior notes due January 2022; $216.36M worth of 3.6% senior notes due August 2022; and $806.97M worth of 3.125% senior notes due October 2022.

And in Pool 2, it's accepted $1.147B of 3.625% senior notes due January 2024, and $955.4M worth of 3.625% senior notes due October 2024.