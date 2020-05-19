SandRidge Energy issues 'going concern' warning
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says it may not be able to repay a credit facility after its borrowing base was cut by lenders, which raises "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern, according to a 10-Q filing.
- The company's borrowing base was lowered to $75M from $225M during its April redetermination, the filing says.
- As of March 31, SandRidge had $46M outstanding under a credit facility which matures on April 1, 2021.
- SandRidge projects it "will not have sufficient cash on hand or available liquidity to repay such debt on the maturity date," which raises "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- Shares closed -8.3% in today's trade after reporting Q1 results, including adjusted EBITDA of $20.1M vs. $40.9M in the year-earlier period and revenues of $40.3M vs. $73.2M a year ago.