Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan, saying it's taking note of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and stock price.

Shares are down 1.6% after hours.

The company's issuing one right for each share of common stock as of the close of business on May 29, 2020. They'll generally become exercisable only if a person or group acquires 10% or more (20% in the case of some passive investors) of outstanding common stock.

Then rights holders will be entitled to acquire shares at a 50% discount or the company may exchange each right for a share of common stock.

It has a 360-day term (expiring May 14, 2021) and has no dead-hand, slow-hand, no-hand or similar feature that would limit redemption rights for a future board.