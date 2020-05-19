Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) says it will seek approval from California regulators to expand the size of its battery energy storage system at the Moss Landing Power Plant, which already is planned as the "largest battery of its kind in the world" once operational.

Vistra says it entered into a 10-year resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric for a 100 MW battery to complement the 300 MW battery already under construction at the plant.

If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, Vistra plans to start construction on the second phase of the Moss Landing battery energy storage project in July, with commercial operations expected by August 2021.

The 300 MW first phase of the project remains on schedule to come online in December, Vistra says.