Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) +22.6% after-hours despite reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss and a 31% Y/Y decline in revenues to $26.2M.

It's all about the outlook, as management said it had "high confidence" the company will report revenue growth in the second half of the year, after some analysts had been expecting significant declines.

William Blair analysts led by Brian Drab say the statement stands in contrast to their previous expectations for a 22% decline.

Kornit says it sees a "clear path to re-accelerating top-line growth" and that its pipeline is strengthening.