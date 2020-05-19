TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) ticked 1.8% lower in today's trade after Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said if elected, Biden would rescind the Trump administration's permit authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline.

"Biden strongly opposed the Keystone pipeline in the last administration... and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as president and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit," the campaign says.

Biden's outlook "should not be that surprising," given Keystone's history and divide between political parties on the project, Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske says.

