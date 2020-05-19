NetEase +3.1% as Q1 revenue tops views

May 19, 2020 7:38 PM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 3.1% postmarket after posting its Q1 earnings, where it grew profits and topped revenue expectations.
  • The new financials come alongside a report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal that the company plans to launch an IPO in Hong Kong in June, expecting to raise HK$7.8B-HK$15.6B (about $1B-2B) via the listing.
  • Revenues grew 18.3% to 17.1B yuan (about $2.4B), with core online game services boosted by heavy growth at Youdao and its other businesses.
  • Gross profit rose 21.2% to 9.4B yuan (about $1.3B).
  • And attributable non-GAAP net income jumped to 4.21B yuan (about $595M) from a year-ago 3.35B yuan.
  • Revenue breakout: Online game services, 13.5B yuan (up 14.1%); Youdao, 541.4M yuan (up 139.8%); Innovative businesses and other, 3B yuan (up 28%).
  • Liquidity at quarter's end was 79.3B yuan (about $11.2B). Cash flow from operations was 6.5B yuan ($918M), vs. 2.63B yuan a year ago.
  • Conference call to come at 10 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
