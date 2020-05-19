Total alcoholic beverages rose 35% Y/Y for the week ending May 9 to mark the third consecutive week of accelerating sales, per Nielsen data.

Dollar sales of the hard seltzer category were up 334% Y/Y for the week in another positive sign for Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) Truly brand.

In the beer category, the Cinco de Mayo holiday contributed to a 34% jump in sales of Mexican imports, with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) a clear winner. Traditional beer sales were up 20% for the week and super premium beer sales rose 33% to extend on what's been a strong two months of sales for both segments.

"More broadly, for the last three weeks, RTD cocktails, tequila, cordials, and gin remained standouts, with cognac, American whiskey and Irish whiskey also outperforming the total spirits category. Within wine, the $20-$24.99 price segment continued to outperform," updates Cowen's Vivien Azer on the strong alcohol trend.

