1980s flashback: 20-year Treasurys
May 20, 2020
- The Treasury is bringing back the 20-year bond - last issued in 1986 - which will debut in a $20B auction at 1 p.m. ET.
- "That gives us the ability to extend the duration to raise a significant amount of funds... and lock in a significant amount of very low interest rates," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during Congressional testimony on Tuesday.
- The government's borrowing needs have jumped dramatically in recent weeks due to pandemic spending, and the national debt now stands at more than $25T, up 15% since a year ago.
- While there was thought to also issue 50-year and 100-year bonds, Mnuchin said there wasn't demand for those types of securities.
