1980s flashback: 20-year Treasurys

  • The Treasury is bringing back the 20-year bond - last issued in 1986 - which will debut in a $20B auction at 1 p.m. ET.
  • "That gives us the ability to extend the duration to raise a significant amount of funds... and lock in a significant amount of very low interest rates," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during Congressional testimony on Tuesday.
  • The government's borrowing needs have jumped dramatically in recent weeks due to pandemic spending, and the national debt now stands at more than $25T, up 15% since a year ago.
  • While there was thought to also issue 50-year and 100-year bonds, Mnuchin said there wasn't demand for those types of securities.
  • ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.