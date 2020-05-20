While most employees are allowed to WFH until the end of 2020, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has laid out requirements for those that want to return to the office starting July 6.

1) Spaces will be limited to 25% occupancy, with employees assigned to multiple shifts

2) Temperature checks will be required

3) 6-foot spaces between work stations

4) Limited gatherings in meeting rooms

5) Cafeteria buffets will be replaced with grab-and-go meals

6) Office gyms will initially be closed

7) Masks must be worn when not social distancing, and in some locations, they will have to be worn all the time

8) No plans to test employees for COVID-19, but it may do so in the future once quicker testing becomes readily available

9) Working to create a way to social distance on shuttle buses

10) All events will be cancelled through mid-2021