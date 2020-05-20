CBO sees 38% GDP drop for second quarter
May 20, 2020 4:15 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Congressional Budget Office projects GDP dropping 38% in Q2 before it "begins recovering during the second half of 2020."
- The forecast is in line with most Wall Street projections and slightly less dour than the Atlanta Fed, which sees GDP falling about 42%.
- "The decline in economic activity has been so rapid and so recent that the depth of the downturn is still uncertain, and the data on spending are preliminary and incomplete," cautioned the CBO, adding that the "persistence of social distancing will keep economic activity and labor market conditions suppressed for some time."