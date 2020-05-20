Futures ahead by 1% as BofA warns of volatility

"With most institutional investors believing this is a bear rally, but at risk of being forced to chase the trend if it continues, the risk is of bigger bubbles leading to larger shocks," according to Bank of America.

On that note, U.S. stock index futures are up 1% ahead of the open, after a market drop yesterday that followed a big rally on Monday.

Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine have also been seen as attributing to sentiment, with doubts cast on early results from a Moderna trial.

Keep an eye out today for minutes from the FOMC's last meeting, when it kept rates near zero, as well as retail earnings from Target, Lowes and L Brands.