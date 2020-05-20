Model N prices $150.0M of 2.625% convertible senior notes due 2025
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) has priced its offering of $150M of 2.625% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2025 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers have an option to purchase an additional $22.5M of notes.
- The sale of the notes is expected to close on May 22.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- The company intends to use ~$40M of the net proceeds to repay in full the debt outstanding under, and terminate, the company’s credit facility, and the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
