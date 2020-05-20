Cable One (NYSE:CABO) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 250K shares at $1,700/share, for total gross proceeds of $425M (from $400M).

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 37.5K shares.

Closing date is May 22, 2020.

The net proceeds from the offering will be ~$409.1M (or $470.4M if the underwriters exercise their option).

A portion of the net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include strategic acquisitions and investments.