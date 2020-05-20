Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) trades higher on reporting comparable sales growth of 11.2% in FQ1 (ended May 1) vs. +4% consensus.

Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business grew 12.3% vs. +5.30% consensus.

Gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 33.1%.

Operating margin rate expanded 210 bps to 10.1%.

Home improvement and hardware stores -32 Y/Y to 1,970

The company repurchased 9.6Mshares for $947M, paid $420M in dividends in the quarter and does not expect to repurchase any more shares this year.

Due to limited visibility into future business trends in this unprecedented operating environment, the company withdrew its FY2020 guidance.

Low +6.98% premarket.

