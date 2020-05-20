RealPage prices equity and notes offerings
May 20, 2020 6:38 AM ETRealPage, Inc. (RP)RPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) has priced 5,084,746 common shares at $59.00 and $300M 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2025.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 762,711 commmon shares and an additional $45M of notes.
- Closing date is May 22.
- The company expects gross proceeds of $690M, if underwriters exercise their options in full to purchase additional securities.
- Net proceeds from the offerings will be used for repayment of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, for the capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.
- RP -1% premarket to $61.01.
- Source: Press Release