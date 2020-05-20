RealPage prices equity and notes offerings

May 20, 2020
  • RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) has priced 5,084,746 common shares at $59.00 and $300M 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 762,711 commmon shares and an additional $45M of notes.
  • Closing date is May 22.
  • The company expects gross proceeds of $690M, if underwriters exercise their options in full to purchase additional securities.
  • Net proceeds from the offerings will be used for repayment of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, for the capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.
  • RP -1% premarket to $61.01.
