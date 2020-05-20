NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) announces that it is developing an animal model for coronavirus infection using a surrogate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hCoV-NL63, that uses the same cell receptor, ACE2, to gain entry into the cell but causes milder disease so it can be used in Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) (moderate risk) environments (working with SARS-CoV-2 requires a BSL-4 environment, the highest level).

In a lethal direct-lung-infection model, rats were administered lethal amounts of hCoV-NL63 directly into the lungs, then treated separately with five different drug candidates with Gilead's remdesivir serving as a positive control and the vehicle as a negative control.

Animals treated with the five NNVC candidates experienced less weight loss (range: 3.9% - 11.2%) compared to vehicle (20.0%) and remedesivir (15.2% in females and 18.6% in males).

The company says it has designed its candidates to trap virus particles like the Venus flytrap plant.

Development is ongoing.