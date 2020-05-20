Target tops estimates; margins slip
May 20, 2020
- Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable-store sales rose 10.8% in FQ1 (ended May 2) vs. consensus of +7.5%, driven by a 12.5% increase in average basket as guests made fewer, bigger shopping trips.
- Comparable digital channel sales up 141% for the quarter and contributed 9.9% points to overall comparable sales growth.
- Gross margin rate contracted 450 bps to 25.1%.
- SG&A expenses rate -10 bps to 20.7%.
- Operating margin rate slipped 400 bps to 2.4%.
- EBITDA decreased 39.3% to $1.09B.
- REDcard penetration fell 110 bps to 22.4%.
- Number of stores +20 Y/Y to 1,871.
- The company repurchased 5.7M shares at an an average price of $107.58, for total consideration of $609M during the quarter.
- Due to continued uncertainty, the company did not provide Q2 or updated FY2020 outlook.
- TGT -1.38% premarket.
