New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) raises $600M through a senior secured loan agreement.

Alongside, the company estimates book value per common share is unchanged from the $10.71 reported for March 31.

Shares gain 2.8% in premarket trading to $6.34

The loan agreement was structured and led by Canyon Partners with participation from credit funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group; Canyon and Fortress will also receive warrants to acquire the company’s common stock at specific prices over a three-year period.

Originated $2.7B in UPB in April 2020; maintains FY20 volume guidance of $45B UPB.

Forbearance requests continue to be lower than previously forecast; the average daily number of COVID-19 forbearance requests in May 2020 is less than 3,000 per day after peaking at over 21,000 in a single day in late March 2020.

Through May 15, 2020, a total of approximately 240,000 borrowers in NRZ's portfolio, representing ~8.0% of its aggregate MSR portfolio, have been granted COVID-19 forbearances.

Since March 31, 2020, NRZ increased its committed advance financing capacity by $1.8B, to a total of $5.25B.

Continues to work with Ginnie Mae on an advance financing facility (principal and interest (“P&I”), taxes and insurance (“T&I”) and corporate advances).